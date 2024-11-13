Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid smog

(@Abdulla99267510)

Essential religious gatherings, funeral prayers and related events are exempt from efforts to combat smog

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2024) Amid intensifying smog across Punjab, the provincial government has mandated the closure of all public and private schools and shifted to online classes in five additional divisions starting Wednesday (today), November 13, 2024.

The order expands the already existing restrictions in Punjab, where schools in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Multan have similarly moved to virtual classes due to severe air pollution.

The EPA stated that this decision follows a significant increase in cases related to lung and respiratory issues, allergies, eye irritation, and throat discomfort reported across the province.

Lahore has borne the worst of the smog, repeatedly ranking among the cities with the poorest air quality globally, with a recent Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 791. The dense smog in Lahore is even visible in satellite imagery, underscoring the severity of the air pollution crisis.

In response to the worsening conditions, the provincial government also suspended all outdoor activities, including sports events, exhibitions, and festivals, in Multan, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad until November 17.

Dining at outdoor venues is also restricted, and shops, markets, and shopping malls are required to close by 8 pm. However, the essential religious gatherings, funeral prayers, and related events are exempt from this order.

According to the notification issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), "all educational institutions, including public and private schools and tuition centers up to the higher secondary level (12th Grade/A-level), will remain closed and move to online learning within the divisions of DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sargodha, and Rawalpindi." These closures will be in effect until November 17, 2024.