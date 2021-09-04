UrduPoint.com

Schools, Colleges In Bangladesh To Reopen From Sept. 12

The Bangladeshi government has announced the reopening of schools and colleges in the country from Sept. 12 after a closure of around 18 months

DHAKA, Sept. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The Bangladeshi government has announced the reopening of schools and colleges in the country from Sept. 12 after a closure of around 18 months.

Education Minister Dipu Moni made the announcement on Friday, saying only candidates of public examinations would attend classes every day after the reopening.

Students of other classes would have in-person classes once or twice every week.

According to the minister, the number of the class days would be increased depending on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The Bangladeshi government had earlier announced reopening of the universities in the country from Oct.

15.

In phases since March last year, the government extended the closure of the all secondary and higher secondary educational institutions to Sept. 11 due to COVID-19.

Bangladesh first announced on March 16 last year to close all educational institutions in the country in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Since March last year, the virus has spread to nearly every Bangladeshi district, and the total number of cases has risen to 15,10,283 with 26,432 deaths so far.

