Schools In Hazara Division Reopen From 1st March After Winter Break

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Schools in Hazara division reopen from 1st March after winter break

All educational institutions in the Hazara division will resume academic activities on 1st March (Wednesday) after two months of winter vacation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :All educational institutions in the Hazara division will resume academic activities on 1st March (Wednesday) after two months of winter vacation.

Earlier, the educational institutions were scheduled to reopen on 16th February.

However, during the second week of February, the Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa extended the winter vacation for the winter zones of the province till 28 February due to the unusual change in weather conditions.

On 22nd December 2022, the Elementary & Secondary Education Department KP issued a notification for public and private education institutions that all schools and colleges in the winter zone would remain closed from 25th December 2022 to 15th February 202.

The reduction in winter vacation was decided given the aftermath of the Coronavirus outbreak in 2019 as the working days for the academic session 2022-23 were not sufficient to complete the coursework.

