Schools in Islamabad,Rawalpindi to remain closed on Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 11:15 PM

All the educational institutions will remain closed in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi for the third consecutive day on Wednesday (November 27) in the wake of prevailing law and order situation

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, all the public/private educational institute with the revenue limits of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) will remain closed on Wednesday in view of the current situation. The decision would apply to all educational institutions in the Federal capital.

Meanwhile, in garrison city, the district administration has also decided to keep educational institutions closed on Wednesday.

An official notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema on Tuesday said, in light of the ongoing tense security situation, all schools in Rawalpindi will remain closed on Wednesday (Nov 27).

The closure comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of citizens and to prevent any disruptions that may arise from the ongoing protests.

DC confirmed that the decision was made in consultation with the District Intelligence Committee, following concerns about maintaining law and order in the city.

He also highlighted that additional security arrangements are being put in place across the city to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents.

Authorities have urged parents and residents to stay informed and follow government instructions to avoid any emergencies.

