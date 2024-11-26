Schools In Islamabad,Rawalpindi To Remain Closed On Wednesday
Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 11:15 PM
All the educational institutions will remain closed in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi for the third consecutive day on Wednesday (November 27) in the wake of prevailing law and order situation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) All the educational institutions will remain closed in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi for the third consecutive day on Wednesday (November 27) in the wake of prevailing law and order situation.
According to the spokesman of ICT administration, all the public/private educational institute with the revenue limits of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) will remain closed on Wednesday in view of the current situation. The decision would apply to all educational institutions in the Federal capital.
Meanwhile, in garrison city, the district administration has also decided to keep educational institutions closed on Wednesday.
An official notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema on Tuesday said, in light of the ongoing tense security situation, all schools in Rawalpindi will remain closed on Wednesday (Nov 27).
The closure comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of citizens and to prevent any disruptions that may arise from the ongoing protests.
DC confirmed that the decision was made in consultation with the District Intelligence Committee, following concerns about maintaining law and order in the city.
He also highlighted that additional security arrangements are being put in place across the city to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents.
Authorities have urged parents and residents to stay informed and follow government instructions to avoid any emergencies.
Recent Stories
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
Lahore Press Club's website launched
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..
Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical working group-IV meeting on OPSC ..
Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue centre
Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political issues with PTI
Carpet manufacturers to seek relief on tariffs
Govt taking steps to bring economic prosperity for people: Federal Minister for ..
More Stories From Education
-
Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of quality education1 hour ago
-
New chancellor elected for Oxford University1 day ago
-
Somalia to have National Coordination Office for COMSTECH1 day ago
-
Int’ conference held at University of Engineering and Technology (UET)1 day ago
-
The Punjab University (PU) associate degree exams postponed2 days ago
-
Educational institutions to open in Murree from November 272 days ago
-
Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Nov 263 days ago
-
KU issues admission lists for academic session 20253 days ago
-
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 203 days ago
-
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students9 days ago
-
Hayat School/College to organize Spelling Bee Competition on Nov 209 days ago
-
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab9 days ago