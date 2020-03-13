Schools in Punjab closed till April 5 to avert coronavirus

The Schools Education department has closed all public and private schools across the province in anticipation of spread of coronavirus pandemic in the province from March 14, 2020 till April 5, 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Schools education department has closed all public and private schools across the province in anticipation of spread of coronavirus pandemic in the province from March 14, 2020 till April 5, 2020. This order applies on the tution centers as well.

According to a tweet by Punjab Schools Education Minister Murad Raas, "Schools in Punjab will be closed starting Saturday March 14th, 2020 to Sunday April 5, 2020.

Health of our children and honorable teachers are priority # 1. At the end of the day it is better to be safe than sorry."All examination during scheduled for the next three weeks have also been deferred while only the foreigner students will be allowed to stay in the hostels.

Earlier, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood had announced to close all educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities, vocational institutions and madaris till April 5.