UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schools In Punjab Closed Till April 5 To Avert Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:41 PM

Schools in Punjab closed till April 5 to avert coronavirus

The Schools Education department has closed all public and private schools across the province in anticipation of spread of coronavirus pandemic in the province from March 14, 2020 till April 5, 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Schools education department has closed all public and private schools across the province in anticipation of spread of coronavirus pandemic in the province from March 14, 2020 till April 5, 2020. This order applies on the tution centers as well.

According to a tweet by Punjab Schools Education Minister Murad Raas, "Schools in Punjab will be closed starting Saturday March 14th, 2020 to Sunday April 5, 2020.

Health of our children and honorable teachers are priority # 1. At the end of the day it is better to be safe than sorry."All examination during scheduled for the next three weeks have also been deferred while only the foreigner students will be allowed to stay in the hostels.

Earlier, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood had announced to close all educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities, vocational institutions and madaris till April 5.

Related Topics

Education Punjab March April Sunday 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Europe now epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic, says WH ..

1 minute ago

Canada's Government to Introduce Stimulus Package ..

44 seconds ago

Campaigners Say US-UK Trade Deal Unlikely to Reap ..

46 seconds ago

UN Refugee Agency Appeals for $1.3Bln to Assist So ..

47 seconds ago

UK's slow, steady coronavirus strategy stokes deba ..

49 seconds ago

Sala crash pilot lost control, flew too fast: UK p ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.