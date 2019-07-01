UrduPoint.com
Schools In Sindh Reopened After Summer Vacations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 12:52 PM

Schools in Sindh reopened after summer vacations

Educational activities have been restarted in all the educational institutions across Sindh on conclusion of summer vacations

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) Educational activities have been restarted in all the educational institutions across Sindh on conclusion of summer vacations.All government schools in Sindh have been reopened however, attendance of students remained thin.It is vital to mention here that schedule for summer vacations has been changed due to climate change and this year summer vacations were announced from May to June.

