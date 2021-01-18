Schools open after winter vacations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Schools and colleges in district Faisalabad opened on Monday for Matric and Intermediate classes after closure for extended winter vacations due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The educational institutions were earlier closed for winter vacations till December 25, but the closure was later extended for Matric and Intermediate classes till January 17, 2021 due to severity of second wave of coronavirus.

A spokesman of Education department said that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Education Authority (DEA) Ali Ahmad Siyan along with his team remained active the day long for checking educational institutes across the district.

The CEO Education went to various schools and checked attendance of teachers and students of 9th and 10th classes.

The spokesman said that all school heads were directed to ensure complete implementation of anti-corona SOPs and warned that in this connection lethargy or negligence will not be tolerated.

Special teams were also activated to check cleanliness and sanitary condition in the schools so that students could be provided neat and clean atmosphere along with quality education, he added.