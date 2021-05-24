Schools re-open in Sialkot

All educational institutions re-opened here in Sialkot district on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :All educational institutions re-opened here in Sialkot district on Monday.

According to a notification issued by Punjab government,the districts,where the rate of coronavirus was below 5%,were allowed to open schools amid strict government issued corona SOPs.

The schools administration and education department were directed to ensure implementation of SOPs to contain the spread of coronavirus.

app/ir