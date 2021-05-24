UrduPoint.com
Schools Re-open In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 03:41 PM

All educational institutions re-opened here in Sialkot district on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :All educational institutions re-opened here in Sialkot district on Monday.

According to a notification issued by Punjab government,the districts,where the rate of coronavirus was below 5%,were allowed to open schools amid strict government issued corona SOPs.

The schools administration and education department were directed to ensure implementation of SOPs to contain the spread of coronavirus.

