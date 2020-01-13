Schools reopen in KP, Punjab after extended winter holidays

All education institutions across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reopened on Monday after winter extended holidays, attendance rate was lower due to widespread rians in the country

In both provinces, all educational institutions including Primary, middle, high, higher secondary schools as well as colleges were re-opened after winter vacations.

Schools were reopening after an extended break. Punjab's schools were initially supposed to reopen on January 7 and KP's in December.

Continues rain and cold in Punjab, KP and other parts of the country is creating hurdles for schoolchildren getting to school on time, parents said while talking to private news channels.

However, on the other hand, children was excited for rejoining schools and woke up early Monday morning as their long winter break is finally over.

"We feel really happy going back to school after such a long break," said one child.