UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schools Sealed Over Violation Of Corona SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 03:15 PM

Schools sealed over violation of corona SOPs

District administration Dir Lower Wednesday sealed several private schools over violation of corona SOPs

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) ::District administration Dir Lower Wednesday sealed several private schools over violation of corona SOPs.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Capt Rtd. Aun Haider Gondal AAC Adenzai Jehan Bakht inspected various schools and took prompt action against private schools, some were found closed but those found open were sealed.

All the directives and SOPs issued by the provincial government will be implemented with letter and spirit. Anyone who violates the corona SOPs will be dealt according to law.

Related Topics

Dir Adenzai Government

Recent Stories

Right to self-determination only solution, say ban ..

2 minutes ago

Arshad reaches Turkey for three-week training

2 minutes ago

Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Put ..

2 minutes ago

Ryanair loses in EU court over rivals' bailouts

2 minutes ago

Babar Azam overtakes Indian Captain Virat Kohli an ..

15 minutes ago

Punjab govt declares masks mandatory to enter mosq ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.