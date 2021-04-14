Schools sealed over violation of corona SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District administration Dir Lower Wednesday sealed several private schools over violation of corona SOPs

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) ::District administration Dir Lower Wednesday sealed several private schools over violation of corona SOPs.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Capt Rtd. Aun Haider Gondal AAC Adenzai Jehan Bakht inspected various schools and took prompt action against private schools, some were found closed but those found open were sealed.

All the directives and SOPs issued by the provincial government will be implemented with letter and spirit. Anyone who violates the corona SOPs will be dealt according to law.