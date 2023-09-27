Schools to remain shut tomorrow amid pink eye inflection

(@Abdulla99267510)

To prevent the further transmission of Pink Eye, teachers have been instructed to conduct daily checks of students at school entrances starting from Monday.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2023) In response to the escalating cases of Pink Eye infection in Punjab, both government and private schools will remain closed on Thursday.

This decision was made under the guidance of Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, in an effort to curb the spread of the eye infection.

Instances of conjunctivitis, commonly referred to as Pink Eye, have been on the rise in Punjab as well as in other parts of the nation. In the past 24 hours, Punjab's Health Department has reported 85 new cases of conjunctivitis.

Patients diagnosed with Pink Eye are advised to use prescribed eye drops and tissues for cleansing their eyes, with the option of using cold water for temporary relief. The provincial government's health department emphasized the importance of using hand sanitizers and cautions against touching one's eyes without thorough handwashing.

Furthermore, the health department strongly advised against sharing personal items with individuals suffering from eye infections, including pillows, clothing, medication, and bedding, all of which should be kept separate. Patients are also encouraged not to reuse facial items.