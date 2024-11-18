Schools To Reopen Across Punjab Except Lahore, Multan From Tuesday
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 06:48 PM
Due to changes in the direction and intensity of easterly winds, Punjab has witnessed an improvement in the smog situation that is why schools are being reopened in various areas
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Due to changes in the direction and intensity of easterly winds, Punjab has witnessed an improvement in the smog situation that is why schools are being reopened in various areas.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that, following the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, educational institutions in districts outside Lahore and Multan divisions will reopen from Tuesday.
According to a notification issued by the Punjab government, schools will not open before 8:45am. Wearing masks has been made mandatory for all students, teachers, and staff. Outdoor sports and extracurricular activities are not allowed until further notice. Different closing times have been set for various classes to ensure smooth traffic flow.
The notification, signed by Director General Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, instructs school administrations to strictly enforce precautionary measures.
Environmental experts attribute the improvement in air quality due to recent rainfall in the Northern Areas, which has positively impacted most districts in Punjab.
Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized that stringent measures were necessary to safeguard public health. She stated, "Children's education is vital, but health cannot be compromised." She also expressed gratitude to the public, EPA, police, district administration, and other relevant departments for their cooperation and commended all stakeholders' dedicated efforts in this regard.
