Schools, Universities Reopen Across KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:15 PM

Schools, universities reopen across KP

All the universities, primary and middle schools of summer zones across the province reopened on Monday after they were closed down due to the second wave of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :All the universities, Primary and middle schools of summer zones across the province reopened on Monday after they were closed down due to the second wave of coronavirus.

Director Education Department Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim said that due to prevailing cold condition in winter zones areas the vacations were extended up to February 14.

He said all the universities, primary and middle schools have reopened across the province adding he said we have to carry forward our educational system besides keeping ourselves and others safe from the attack of coronavirus.

In winter zones, he said schools would reopen on February 15 as due to severe chilly conditions winter vacations in these areas were extended up to February 14th.

The heads of education institutions, he said, have been directed from ensuring strict compliance of SOPs at their respective institutions. Besides, he said every student shall wear a protective mask and schools administration would be bound to provide hand sanitizers to the staff and students.

He further said that schools have been provided funds for the purpose and if there was any issue of scarcity of funds it would be resolved on priority basis.

