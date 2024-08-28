Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Wednesday announced that all schools in Karachi will remain open on Thursday, August 29

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Wednesday announced that all schools in Karachi will remain open on Thursday, August 29.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner’s Office, he said the holiday declaration and notification issued earlier in the Central District has been withdrawn following new advisory from the Meteorological Department and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.