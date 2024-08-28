Open Menu

Schools Will Remain Open In Karachi On August 29

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 11:38 PM

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Wednesday announced that all schools in Karachi will remain open on Thursday, August 29

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Wednesday announced that all schools in Karachi will remain open on Thursday, August 29.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner’s Office, he said the holiday declaration and notification issued earlier in the Central District has been withdrawn following new advisory from the Meteorological Department and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

Related Topics

Karachi August All From

Recent Stories

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

2 minutes ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

2 minutes ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

2 minutes ago
 CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

2 minutes ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

24 minutes ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

24 minutes ago
Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

24 minutes ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

59 minutes ago
 AJK's acting President Latif Akbar condoles the de ..

AJK's acting President Latif Akbar condoles the demise of ex-AJK Minister Chaudh ..

39 minutes ago
 Musadiq urges businessmen, traders to pay taxes to ..

Musadiq urges businessmen, traders to pay taxes to strengthen country's economy

39 minutes ago
 South Africa women to play three T20Is in Pakistan ..

South Africa women to play three T20Is in Pakistan ahead of World Cup

1 hour ago
 Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Indri ..

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Indrika Ratwatte

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Education