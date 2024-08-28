Schools Will Remain Open In Karachi On August 29
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 11:38 PM
Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Wednesday announced that all schools in Karachi will remain open on Thursday, August 29
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Wednesday announced that all schools in Karachi will remain open on Thursday, August 29.
According to a statement issued by the Commissioner’s Office, he said the holiday declaration and notification issued earlier in the Central District has been withdrawn following new advisory from the Meteorological Department and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.
Recent Stories
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
AJK's acting President Latif Akbar condoles the demise of ex-AJK Minister Chaudh ..
Musadiq urges businessmen, traders to pay taxes to strengthen country's economy
South Africa women to play three T20Is in Pakistan ahead of World Cup
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Indrika Ratwatte
More Stories From Education
-
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain2 minutes ago
-
Edu boards directed to announce SSC, HSC part-II results by Sept 1535 minutes ago
-
KU announces results of Academic Council Elections from constituencies of associate professor, assis ..3 hours ago
-
Agriculture University holds academic council meeting3 hours ago
-
St. Patrick’s High School Organizes Sabeel on Chalem at St. Patrick's High School2 days ago
-
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts4 days ago
-
Federal Board announces Intermediate Part I&II results 20245 days ago
-
Collective efforts imperative to ensure food security: UAF VC5 days ago
-
Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees6 days ago
-
PU teachers disown elected body, condemns personal usage of ASA6 days ago
-
KU VC inaugurates drip irrigation system at Pharmacy Chowk7 days ago
-
Septuagenarian gets second PhD degree from BZU7 days ago