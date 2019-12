All public and private schools across the province would observe winter vacation from Dec 20, 2019 till Jan 5, 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : All public and private schools across the province would observe winter vacation from Dec 20, 2019 till Jan 5, 2020

According to a notification issued by the Punjab school education Department here on Friday, the schools will reopen on Jan 6, 2020.

In an earlier notification on March 14, 2019, the winter holidays were announced from Dec 20, 2019 to Dec 31.