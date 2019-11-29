UrduPoint.com
Science Expo Held At Shah Abdul Latif University

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 07:33 PM

Science Expo held at Shah Abdul Latif University

The Department of Physics, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Friday organized a one-day Science Expo and Research-based Projects by the students of M.Sc (final) and BS part-IV

The Department of Physics, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Friday organized a one-day Science Expo and Research-based Projects by the students of M.Sc (final) and BS part-IV.

Various models were prepared and displayed by the students including electric radar, stabilizers, solar lantern, robot UPS, automatic parking system, air cooler and small ACs etc.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof D. Parveen Shah and pro-vice chancellor,Professor Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk visited the venue of the expo and commended the efforts of the students.

