Science Summer camps in July: Ziaullah Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister (CM) on Education , Ziaullah Bangash on Wednesday said that Elementary and Secondary education was going to start one-month summer camps across the province including newly merged tribal districts in the month of July

Chairing a meeting on starting science summer camps in schools during summer vacations, he said that basic aim of summer camp was to provide practical training of science and maths subjects to students along with theory.

He said from onwards summer camps would be organized every year.

He said that students were blessed with immense talent and now it was our collective responsibility to providing best environment to further harness their abilities so that they become useful citizen.

Ziaullah Bangash said that summer camps would prove helpful to give better practical understating of science and math by conducting practical workshop.

He requested parents to enroll their students in summer camps to make this initiative successful.