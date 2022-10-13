UrduPoint.com

Scientific And Higher Education Attaché From Embassy Of France Dr Sabine Vermillard Visits UVAS

October 13, 2022

Dr Sabine Vermillard who is the Scientific and Higher Education Attaché from Embassy of France visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad here on Wednesday

Meanwhile Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the meeting while a number of UVAS Senior faculty members were present in the meeting. Dr Sabine Vermillard sought possible opportunities of collaboration in the areas of education & research, climate change, students and faculty exchange programme for the learning of innovative knowledge, capacity building for products development as well as for the promotion of academic cooperation with UVAS to make long term relationship.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed the delegation on UVAS academic & research activities, national and international collaborations and history of university, various degree programmes, research, training and services of UVAS through video documentary.

He spoke about UVAS initiatives taken for the betterment of flood victims in Taunsa Sharif, Rajanpur, Fazilpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Charsadda, Rojhan, Khairpur and Lesbela. He also mentioned UVAS initiatives taken in the odd circumstances of corona pandemic, earthquakes and flood related natural disasters. He said UVAS working actively for the profitability of poor livestock farming community in the rural areas. He also said that UVAS has strong linkages with French Alliance Française (AF) of Lahore for learning of French language courses and scientific information about French Universities for higher education studies for UVAS students. Dr Sabine Vermillard also interacted with students who are learning French language courses in UVAS and want to seek admissions in French universities. She also visited Pet center, UVAS and saw the ongoing activities there.

