UrduPoint.com

Scientific Exhibition Held At Sukkur IBA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2022 | 12:32 PM

Scientific exhibition held at Sukkur IBA

A science exhibition held at the Sukkur IBA Public School, where the students displayed their scientific projects

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :A science exhibition held at the Sukkur IBA Public school, where the students displayed their scientific projects.

The scientific exhibition was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor, Sukkur IBA University, Prof. Mir Muhammad Shah on Sunday.

During the science exhibition titled "STEAM Expo 2022", the students displayed projects on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Solar Systems, Environment, Information Technology and Computer Science.

Students Aliza Bhatti, Rabel Bhatti and others displayed their paintings on earth and human life and the ways to protect from coronavirus.

The students also established stalls of food and handicrafts.

Related Topics

Technology Sukkur Sunday From Institute Of Business Administration Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Confirms 27,179 New Cases of COVID-19 in Pa ..

Russia Confirms 27,179 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response ..

14 seconds ago
 Show cause notice served on EE PHE Rajanpur

Show cause notice served on EE PHE Rajanpur

16 seconds ago
 Kazakh President Orders Creation of Special Operat ..

Kazakh President Orders Creation of Special Operations Forces, National Security ..

17 seconds ago
 KIIR condemns Kashmiri Human rights Ctivist Untoo' ..

KIIR condemns Kashmiri Human rights Ctivist Untoo's arrest in IIOJK

19 seconds ago
 Farrukh Habib grieved over demise of Samsam Bukhar ..

Farrukh Habib grieved over demise of Samsam Bukhari's brother

10 minutes ago
 KPRA starts enforcement drive to ensure tax compli ..

KPRA starts enforcement drive to ensure tax compliance

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.