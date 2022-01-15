Scientific exhibition held at Sukkur IBA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A science exhibition held at the Sukkur IBA Public School, where the students displayed their scientific projects

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :A science exhibition held at the Sukkur IBA Public school, where the students displayed their scientific projects.

The scientific exhibition was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor, Sukkur IBA University, Prof. Mir Muhammad Shah on Sunday.

During the science exhibition titled "STEAM Expo 2022", the students displayed projects on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Solar Systems, Environment, Information Technology and Computer Science.

Students Aliza Bhatti, Rabel Bhatti and others displayed their paintings on earth and human life and the ways to protect from coronavirus.

The students also established stalls of food and handicrafts.