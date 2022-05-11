Scientific exhibition held in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

Students of Department of Molecular Biology Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad organized a one-day scientific exhibition at University Campus. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jabani inaugurated the exhibition

Addressing the teachers and students of the University during the visit of projects, the VC said that such exhibitions play a better role in improvement of science knowledge.

He said that the encouragement of students who contributed in the scientific exhibition is commendable and acknowledged by team members specially by the Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics so that students shall come forward to learn from such events.

Dean Faculty of Science and Technology Prof Dr Liaquat Ali Zardari, Dean of business Administration Prof Dr Salman Bashir, Registrar Najmuddin Soho, Dr Nadir Rind, Dr Khalid Rind, Dr Afzal Kamboh, Dr Akhtar Shar, Dr Tania Brown, Dr Amir Shah, Dr Zahid Channa, Dr Salma Sangi, Dr Ashique Jatoi, Imran Jatoi, Dastar Ali Chandio, Asif Ali Zardari, Bashir Ahmed Lanjwani, Zaman Rathore and others were present on the occasion.