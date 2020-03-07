Scientists from home and abroad here on Saturday commended the role of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for promoting material sciences and laying special focus on Nano-Materials, Modeling and Simulations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Scientists from home and abroad here on Saturday commended the role of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for promoting material sciences and laying special focus on Nano-Materials, Modeling and Simulations.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 5th International conference on material sciences, held here at the AIOU's main Campus, they said, the University's achievements in promoting quality education are high remarkable.

It was the three-day event, that was well-attended by scientists and researchers from some famous Universities. The inaugural session was addressed by Prof. Dr. Richard Bakere, from United Kingdom and Prof. Dr. Hafzeez-ur-Rehman Hoorani, Director General National Center of Physics, Quaid-i-Azam University.

They congratulated the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum for his leading role in promoting research-based culture and new learning practices in the country in line with contemporary needs.

Dr. Richard Bakers noted that the AIOU has achieved an extra-ordinary and unique position in expanding educational network in the country, through distance learning system.

He said he was highly impressed to see enthusiasm among the University's students for acquainting themselves with the new learning practices.

Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman said, the topic, to be deliberated upon by the participants during the thee-day event are highly significant and beneficial for the society. He noted that the AIOU was making good efforts in strengthening research in the field Nano-Sciences.

Earlier, Dean Sciences Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas highlighted the objectives of the conference and said about eighty research�papers will be presented during its working sessions. He thanked the Vice Chancellor for his support arranging such a big event.

The conference, arranged by the Department of Physics is aimed at providing a forum to scientists and researchers around the world to exchange state-of-the-art research and development on various aspects of Nano Material sciences.

It will help to engage academicians in research discussions and to create opportunities for young generation to develop their professional skills, in the field of material sciences, he added.