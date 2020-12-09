UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scientists Should Come Up With Significant Research For Permanent Solution Of Public Problems: GCUF VC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:44 PM

Scientists should come up with significant research for permanent solution of public problems: GCUF VC

Scientists should come up with significant research and disseminate their fruits to the public for permanent solution to their problems, said Prof Dr Shahid Kamal, Vice Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Scientists should come up with significant research and disseminate their fruits to the public for permanent solution to their problems, said Prof Dr Shahid Kamal, Vice Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF).

He was addressing the "3rd International Conference on Applied Zoology 2020 (ICAZ 2020)" organized under the aegis of Applied Zoological Society of Pakistan (AZSP) Department of Zoology GCUF in collaboration with Quaid-e-Azam University (QAZ) Islamabad.

He said that uncertainty was prevailing in the society at a much faster pace due to second wave of coronavirus, therefore, zoologists should accelerate their efforts to address motivational inspiration of applied zoological society in the age of uncertainty.

He appreciated the organization of international zoology conference and said that galaxy of national and international speakers from 20 universities of Turkey, Malaysia, Spain, Chile, Italy, Iran, Iraq, UK and Pakistan joined the conference.

They are well equipped with latest knowledge, he said and added, they would also exploit novel techniques in Applied Zoology and share their research findings in the best interest of subordinate scientists and researchers.

He said the AZSP was providing a platform for exchange of information and experiences to the professional and unprofessional zoologists and through ICAZ conferences the researchers would be encouraged for their significant research contributions in their respective fields.

The conference was the first kind of mega-conference that used zoom, Facebook, and YouTube links simultaneously.

A special session was also conducted on COVID-19 during the conference.

AZSP President Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Vice President Prof Dr Farhat Jabeen, General Secretary Prof Dr Tayyaba Sultana, Joint secretary Prof Dr Salma Sultana, Finance Secretary Dr Shabana Pervaiz, Focal Person Dr. Azhar Rasool and faculty members of Biological Sciences QAU, Islamabad also participated in the conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exchange Iran Turkey Facebook Iraq Spain Italy United Kingdom Chile Malaysia Muhammad Ali GCUF 2020 YouTube From Share Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

14 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan’s fastest growing AIoT brand realme is ..

41 minutes ago

Moon vows gov't effort for additional coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

Accused died in police custody lahore

2 minutes ago

Govt taking serious steps to eradicate corruption: ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.