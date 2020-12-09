Scientists should come up with significant research for permanent solution of public problems: GCUF VC

Scientists should come up with significant research and disseminate their fruits to the public for permanent solution to their problems, said Prof Dr Shahid Kamal, Vice Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Scientists should come up with significant research and disseminate their fruits to the public for permanent solution to their problems, said Prof Dr Shahid Kamal, Vice Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF).

He was addressing the "3rd International Conference on Applied Zoology 2020 (ICAZ 2020)" organized under the aegis of Applied Zoological Society of Pakistan (AZSP) Department of Zoology GCUF in collaboration with Quaid-e-Azam University (QAZ) Islamabad.

He said that uncertainty was prevailing in the society at a much faster pace due to second wave of coronavirus, therefore, zoologists should accelerate their efforts to address motivational inspiration of applied zoological society in the age of uncertainty.

He appreciated the organization of international zoology conference and said that galaxy of national and international speakers from 20 universities of Turkey, Malaysia, Spain, Chile, Italy, Iran, Iraq, UK and Pakistan joined the conference.

They are well equipped with latest knowledge, he said and added, they would also exploit novel techniques in Applied Zoology and share their research findings in the best interest of subordinate scientists and researchers.

He said the AZSP was providing a platform for exchange of information and experiences to the professional and unprofessional zoologists and through ICAZ conferences the researchers would be encouraged for their significant research contributions in their respective fields.

The conference was the first kind of mega-conference that used zoom, Facebook, and YouTube links simultaneously.

A special session was also conducted on COVID-19 during the conference.

AZSP President Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Vice President Prof Dr Farhat Jabeen, General Secretary Prof Dr Tayyaba Sultana, Joint secretary Prof Dr Salma Sultana, Finance Secretary Dr Shabana Pervaiz, Focal Person Dr. Azhar Rasool and faculty members of Biological Sciences QAU, Islamabad also participated in the conference.