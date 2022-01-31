UrduPoint.com

SEAD Announces Astrophotography Contest For Space Enthusiasts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 02:25 PM

SEAD announces Astrophotography Contest for space enthusiasts

Space Education and Awareness Drive (SEAD) has announced an Astrophotography Contest titled "Capturing the Marvel of the Night Sky" for the space enthusiasts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Space education and Awareness Drive (SEAD) has announced an Astrophotography Contest titled "Capturing the Marvel of the Night Sky" for the space enthusiasts.

According to an official of SEAD, the Glory of the Night Sky is mesmerizing during the long winter nights and serves as a treat to the eyes of astrophotographers at this time everywhere.

To participate in the contest, the astrophotographers can send their geo-tagged Astro images at manager.

sead@gmail.com along with mentioning their name, address and cell numbers in the email with their entries.

The last date for the submission of entries is February 5 after which any submission will not be entertained, the official informed.

Space Education and Awareness Drive (SEAD)' www.sead.pk is a dedicated website under the ambit of SUPARCO's Space Education and Awareness Programme to enthuse students and general public through activities, competitions, space news etc.

Related Topics

Education February

Recent Stories

Russian Lower House May Discuss Possible Recogniti ..

Russian Lower House May Discuss Possible Recognition of Donbas Republics Feb 14 ..

32 seconds ago
 Sheikh Rashid says armed forces will confront the ..

Sheikh Rashid says armed forces will confront the menace of terrorism

34 minutes ago
 Pakistani athlete arrives on Wednesday to compete ..

Pakistani athlete arrives on Wednesday to compete in Beijing Winter Olympics

34 seconds ago
 At Least 6 People Killed, 12 Injured in Electric B ..

At Least 6 People Killed, 12 Injured in Electric Bus Accident in India - Police

35 seconds ago
 Police arrest 3 suspects after encounters

Police arrest 3 suspects after encounters

7 minutes ago
 China discovers 100-million-tonne oil, gas reserve ..

China discovers 100-million-tonne oil, gas reserves in Tarim Basin

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>