SEAD announces Astrophotography Contest for space enthusiasts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Space education and Awareness Drive (SEAD) has announced an Astrophotography Contest titled "Capturing the Marvel of the Night Sky" for the space enthusiasts.

According to an official of SEAD, the Glory of the Night Sky is mesmerizing during the long winter nights and serves as a treat to the eyes of astrophotographers at this time everywhere.

To participate in the contest, the astrophotographers can send their geo-tagged Astro images at manager.

sead@gmail.com along with mentioning their name, address and cell numbers in the email with their entries.

The last date for the submission of entries is February 5 after which any submission will not be entertained, the official informed.

Space Education and Awareness Drive (SEAD)' www.sead.pk is a dedicated website under the ambit of SUPARCO's Space Education and Awareness Programme to enthuse students and general public through activities, competitions, space news etc.