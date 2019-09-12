Second annual exams of BA, BSc under Islamia University from October 24

Second annual exams of BA/BSc under the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will start from October 24

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019) :Second annual exams of BA/BSc under the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will start from October 24. According to the schedule issued from Controller Examination, admissions forms can be submitted with late fee till September 20, with double late fee till September 30 and with triple late fee till October 11.

No forms will be accepted after October 11. The date sheet will be announced shortly.