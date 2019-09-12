UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Annual Exams Of BA, BSc Under Islamia University From October 24

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:27 PM

Second annual exams of BA, BSc under Islamia University from October 24

Second annual exams of BA/BSc under the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will start from October 24

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019) :Second annual exams of BA/BSc under the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will start from October 24. According to the schedule issued from Controller Examination, admissions forms can be submitted with late fee till September 20, with double late fee till September 30 and with triple late fee till October 11.

No forms will be accepted after October 11. The date sheet will be announced shortly.

Related Topics

September October IUB From

Recent Stories

NMC issues circular on electoral campaigns on medi ..

53 seconds ago

Netanyahu Says Russia Trip Aims at Continuing Coop ..

1 minute ago

ATC adjourns Rawal lake poison mixing case hearing ..

1 minute ago

EU Court Decision on OPAL Pipeline to Impact EU-Ru ..

1 minute ago

Magistrate imposes fine on profiteers

1 minute ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.