Second international conference on artificial intelligence held at lslamia University of Bahawalpur

The 2nd International Conference on Intelligent Technologies and Applications (INTAP 2019) began at the lslamia University of Bahawalpur today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The 2nd International Conference on Intelligent Technologies and Applications (INTAP 2019 ) began at the lslamia University of Bahawalpur today.

This three day conference is being jointly organized in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and the Punjab Higher Education Commission. As many as 120 delegates from Turkey, Italy and Pakistan are participating in the event. The Vice Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said in his message on this occasion that information technology, cognitive sciences, biotechnology and nanotechnology are converging to open up new technological frontiers. These trends bring important benefits: economic growth, a better quality of life, job opportunities and more consumer choice all of which depend on innovation. The Conference adopts a timely theme, Smart and Intelligent Technologies. Technology has penetrated into virtually all areas of operations of health, education and business. To effectively benefit from technology applications, it is essential that education professionals set themselves ready for transforming their practices and keep identifying effective ways for transformations in their contexts. It is essential to bring together experts in the field of technology in education to realize the potential of technology for education. He praised IUB Artificial Intelligence Research Group for a wonderful job to organize a new series of annual conferences at Bahawalpur that capitalizes on their strengths and have built on common commitment to promote effective use of technology in diverse modes of life.

Conference focal person Dr. Imran Sarwar Bajwa said that INTAP'19 will address recent advancements in the field of artificial intelligence that has resulted in a number of emerging fields of research such as ambient intelligence, pervasive intelligence, web intelligence, bio-Inspired intelligence, and many more. Emergence in various new fields of intelligent computing has opened new horizons of research and development. It is an important aspect to see that how these advancements in the field of intelligent computing are affecting the human life. Moreover, we are interested to investigate the way of the modern intelligent technologies simplifying decision making and information processing. He further said that the INTAP 2019 conference will feature original research and industrial papers on the theory, design and implementation of artificial intelligence in different fields of research, as well as demonstrations, tutorials, workshops and industrial presentations. This conference will include presentations of contributed papers by invited keynote speakers. He thanked local and foreign experts for their participation in the event.