UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second International Conference On Artificial Intelligence Held At Lslamia University Of Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:42 PM

Second international conference on artificial intelligence held at lslamia University of Bahawalpur

The 2nd International Conference on Intelligent Technologies and Applications (INTAP 2019) began at the lslamia University of Bahawalpur today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The 2nd International Conference on Intelligent Technologies and Applications (INTAP 2019) began at the lslamia University of Bahawalpur today.

This three day conference is being jointly organized in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and the Punjab Higher Education Commission. As many as 120 delegates from Turkey, Italy and Pakistan are participating in the event. The Vice Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said in his message on this occasion that information technology, cognitive sciences, biotechnology and nanotechnology are converging to open up new technological frontiers. These trends bring important benefits: economic growth, a better quality of life, job opportunities and more consumer choice all of which depend on innovation. The Conference adopts a timely theme, Smart and Intelligent Technologies. Technology has penetrated into virtually all areas of operations of health, education and business. To effectively benefit from technology applications, it is essential that education professionals set themselves ready for transforming their practices and keep identifying effective ways for transformations in their contexts. It is essential to bring together experts in the field of technology in education to realize the potential of technology for education. He praised IUB Artificial Intelligence Research Group for a wonderful job to organize a new series of annual conferences at Bahawalpur that capitalizes on their strengths and have built on common commitment to promote effective use of technology in diverse modes of life.

Conference focal person Dr. Imran Sarwar Bajwa said that INTAP'19 will address recent advancements in the field of artificial intelligence that has resulted in a number of emerging fields of research such as ambient intelligence, pervasive intelligence, web intelligence, bio-Inspired intelligence, and many more. Emergence in various new fields of intelligent computing has opened new horizons of research and development. It is an important aspect to see that how these advancements in the field of intelligent computing are affecting the human life. Moreover, we are interested to investigate the way of the modern intelligent technologies simplifying decision making and information processing. He further said that the INTAP 2019 conference will feature original research and industrial papers on the theory, design and implementation of artificial intelligence in different fields of research, as well as demonstrations, tutorials, workshops and industrial presentations. This conference will include presentations of contributed papers by invited keynote speakers. He thanked local and foreign experts for their participation in the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Education Punjab Turkey Job Bahawalpur Italy HEC IUB 2019 Event All From

Recent Stories

UN Secretary-General Places UNRWA's Krahenbuhl on ..

3 minutes ago

DG Rawalpindi Development Authority advises public ..

3 minutes ago

Imran Farooq murder case: FIA seeks more time to p ..

3 minutes ago

NAB to investigate five inquiries, closing investi ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns Justice Isa's petition till ..

10 minutes ago

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar determines for alleviatio ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.