UrduPoint.com

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Two Papers Postponed

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Secondary school certificate (SSC) two papers postponed

The two papers of the secondary school certificate (SSC) scheduled to start on May 11 and 12 under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) have been postponed till further orders in wake of prevailing law and order situation in the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The two papers of the secondary school certificate (SSC) scheduled to start on May 11 and 12 under the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) have been postponed till further orders in wake of prevailing law and order situation in the province.

The BISE controller examination, Hamid Saeed Bhatti said that two papers of SSC first annual examination 2023 part-I have been held up following the notification of the Higher Education Department about the closure of educational institutes except medical colleges and universities in Punjab.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Law And Order BISE May

Recent Stories

Iranian Foreign Ministry Announces Imminent Appoin ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Announces Imminent Appointment of Ambassador to Saudi A ..

37 seconds ago
 Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) condemns PT ..

Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) condemns PTI's workers attack on Radio, A ..

38 seconds ago
 Slim Majority of Americans Back Vaccine Requiremen ..

Slim Majority of Americans Back Vaccine Requirements as Mandates Expire - Poll

40 seconds ago
 Pakistani Military Units Enter Islamabad to Counte ..

Pakistani Military Units Enter Islamabad to Counter Riots - Police

41 seconds ago
 Vice Chairman of Imran Khan's Opposition Party Arr ..

Vice Chairman of Imran Khan's Opposition Party Arrested in Pakistan - Reports

43 seconds ago
 SCRF experts advocate AI as an educational tool

SCRF experts advocate AI as an educational tool

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.