Secondary school certificate (SSC) two papers postponed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The two papers of the secondary school certificate (SSC) scheduled to start on May 11 and 12 under the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) have been postponed till further orders in wake of prevailing law and order situation in the province.

The BISE controller examination, Hamid Saeed Bhatti said that two papers of SSC first annual examination 2023 part-I have been held up following the notification of the Higher Education Department about the closure of educational institutes except medical colleges and universities in Punjab.