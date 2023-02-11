UrduPoint.com

Secretary Education Says Thousands Of Classrooms To Be Constructed To Enroll New Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Primary and Secondary Education Motasim Billah Shah here on Saturday said that the construction of new classrooms in all schools of the province was underway to adjust maximum number of students

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of newly constructed Early Childhood Education (ECE) Center in Govt Girls Primary school, Pawaka, he thanked the Participatory Rural Development Society and Voluntary Service Overseas�an international NGO for establishing of ECE Center and providing technical help in promotion of quality education.

The first years of early fifty-five years are the most important years of a child's life; therefore, the government has allocated significant funds for equipping ECE rooms with modern facilities and training of teachers, he expressed.

He said that currently more than 35,000 schools were established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the target of constructing thousands of more rooms was in progress. Last year, more than 800,000 out-of-school boys and girls were brought back to the schools, while this year, efforts will be made to attract more out-of-school children, especially the girls, he added.

He also inspected various sections of the Center and met with boys and girls students.

