UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Live Stock Visit UVAS Training Centre For Biologics

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 05:57 PM

Secretary Live stock visit UVAS Training Centre for Biologics

Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab MrNadeemIrshadKayanipaid a visitto the Training Centre for Biologics and Dairy Processing Plant of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore`s Ravi Campus Pattoki

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th February, 2020) Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab MrNadeemIrshadKayanipaid a visitto the Training Centre for Biologics and Dairy Processing Plant of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore`s Ravi Campus Pattoki.

During the visit to the centre, Project Director Prof DrKhushi Muhammad briefed the secretary on the project and said that the centre was being established under the project titled “Establishment of Training Centre for Biologics at UVAS, Ravi Campus.
The secretary also held a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad and senior faculty members. They discussed issues related to the projectand the strategy after its completion.They also discussed how to facilitate the entrepreneurs by providing the feasibilities related to the livestock sector anddairy production/processing.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Pattoki University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences

Recent Stories

UVAS holds awarenessseminar on Rabies

3 minutes ago

Turkmen-afghan Business Forum In Ashgabat

9 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Expands Geography Of Energy And Inves ..

9 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Participates in Riyad Humanitarian Fo ..

9 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PPP, PML-N will not march out ..

10 minutes ago

WHO Sends 55 Tonnes of Medicine to Displaced Syria ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.