Secretary Livestock Capt (Retd.) Saqib Zafar visits UVAS

The Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) Capt. (Retd.) Saqib Zafar paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Tuesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th August, 2020) The Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) Capt. (Retd.) Saqib Zafar paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Tuesday.

Meanwhile Secretary Livestock chaired meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and discuss disease related issues like foot and mouth (FMD), vaccine, sought suggestions technical inputs from experts for the uplift of livestock sectors and enhance meat export. He desired more active collaboration between UVAS expert and Livestock Department in the areas of livestock policy and control of FMD. Secretary Livestock also talked about available job opportunities and new trends for the bright future of students in public and private sectors.

A large number of senior faculty members of the UVAS and Livestock Department officials attended in the meeting. At the end of the meeting in recognition of Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub and his team outstanding services performed during COVID-19 Secretary Livestock gave away appreciation certificate while VC Dr Nasim Ahmad presented a souvenir to Secretary Livestock.

Later Secretary Livestock along with Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited various department of City Campus including Pasha Academic Block, Veterinary Academy, Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory, outdoor Hospital, different section of Pet Center and Sports Complex.

He also reviewed available laboratories facilities for disease diagnostic/research and clinical services for the treatment of large and small animals.

While visiting UVAS City Campus, Secretary Livestock planted a sapling outside Rest House for the promotion of greenery. He inaugurated a primate facility of Animal House where Institute of Microbiology Director Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub spoke about proactively providing technical as well as operational support to the Punjab government by providing testing facilities for COVID-19 at the institute’s BSL-3 laboratory and by providing technical assistance in designing disease control program. He also mentioned UVAS scientists successfully isolated SARS-CoV-2 from sewerage water that may help in identifying hotspots for smart lockdown.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor Nasim Ahmad briefed the Secretary Livestock on UVAS history, campuses, labs, academic, research and development projects, national & international collaborations, industry linkages, ongoing projects, virtual trainings of officers, online telemedicine services, online teaching & exams during COVID-19 etc. UVAS achieves major breakthrough, confirms first pregnancy in Sahiwal cow through IVF he added. He said UVAS focusing on problem solving applied research, socio economic development of country and knowledge transfer. He also showed a UVAS video documentary to Secretary Livestock give an overview of UVAS research, development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaboration.