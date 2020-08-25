UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Livestock Capt (Retd.) Saqib Zafar Visits UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:43 PM

Secretary Livestock Capt (Retd.) Saqib Zafar visits UVAS

The Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) Capt. (Retd.) Saqib Zafar paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Tuesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th August, 2020) The Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) Capt. (Retd.) Saqib Zafar paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Tuesday.

Meanwhile Secretary Livestock chaired meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and discuss disease related issues like foot and mouth (FMD), vaccine, sought suggestions technical inputs from experts for the uplift of livestock sectors and enhance meat export. He desired more active collaboration between UVAS expert and Livestock Department in the areas of livestock policy and control of FMD. Secretary Livestock also talked about available job opportunities and new trends for the bright future of students in public and private sectors.

A large number of senior faculty members of the UVAS and Livestock Department officials attended in the meeting. At the end of the meeting in recognition of Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub and his team outstanding services performed during COVID-19 Secretary Livestock gave away appreciation certificate while VC Dr Nasim Ahmad presented a souvenir to Secretary Livestock.

Later Secretary Livestock along with Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited various department of City Campus including Pasha Academic Block, Veterinary Academy, Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory, outdoor Hospital, different section of Pet Center and Sports Complex.

He also reviewed available laboratories facilities for disease diagnostic/research and clinical services for the treatment of large and small animals.
While visiting UVAS City Campus, Secretary Livestock planted a sapling outside Rest House for the promotion of greenery. He inaugurated a primate facility of Animal House where Institute of Microbiology Director Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub spoke about proactively providing technical as well as operational support to the Punjab government by providing testing facilities for COVID-19 at the institute’s BSL-3 laboratory and by providing technical assistance in designing disease control program. He also mentioned UVAS scientists successfully isolated SARS-CoV-2 from sewerage water that may help in identifying hotspots for smart lockdown.
Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor Nasim Ahmad briefed the Secretary Livestock on UVAS history, campuses, labs, academic, research and development projects, national & international collaborations, industry linkages, ongoing projects, virtual trainings of officers, online telemedicine services, online teaching & exams during COVID-19 etc. UVAS achieves major breakthrough, confirms first pregnancy in Sahiwal cow through IVF he added. He said UVAS focusing on problem solving applied research, socio economic development of country and knowledge transfer. He also showed a UVAS video documentary to Secretary Livestock give an overview of UVAS research, development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaboration.

Related Topics

Lahore Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Student Visit Job Sahiwal May University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Industry

Recent Stories

Former U-19 player Muhammad Waqas sent to jail

12 minutes ago

Preoccupied drivers a danger to roads users: ADP

29 minutes ago

DHA completes first phase of expansion of Dubai Ho ..

30 minutes ago

Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed granted exemption from app ..

44 minutes ago

Rs 1m distributed among artists to address virus-r ..

5 minutes ago

India to Send Over 200 Military Personnel to Russi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.