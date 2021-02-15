Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar visited UVAS

The Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Department Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar along with Additional Secretary (Technical) Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Dr Iqbal Shahid paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Monday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021) The Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Department Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar along with Additional Secretary (Technical) Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Dr Iqbal Shahid paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Monday.

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh along with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited different section of Veterinary Academy while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and Chairperson Department of Anatomy and Histology Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb and officials from Livestock Department were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar said that professional training is the key way to impart practical knowledge to develop human resource. He said purpose of his visit was to explore new direction and innovation which can help to boost Livestock & Fisheries Sindh. He acknowledge the facilities of UVAS and willing to collaborate with UVAS to jointly conduct professional capacity building training for Livestock & Fisheries Sindh staff in future.



Later, the Vice-Chancellor Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS Veterinary Academy conducted various training successfully even in the period of covid-19. He showed a UVAS video documentary to Secretary Livestock give an overview of UVAS research, development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaboration.

Earlier, Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb briefed the secretary regarding the objectives of the Veterinary Academy. She said the main purposes of the Veterinary Academy establishment were human resource development, promotion of national & international linkages and conduct workshops, seminar and conferences to impart practical and theoretical knowledge to in-service livestock professional for their capacity building to uplift livestock sector of the country.

Prof Dr Masood Rabbani highlighted the importance of technical training for professional staff to tackle the issues/challenges. He said UVAS academy have state of the art facilities and extend its trainings programmes to other provinces to train their human resource.