Secretary Livestock M Masood Anwar paid visits UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki

Distributes certificates & shields among ICE&E Annual sports gala winners: Secretary Livestock

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2023) Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) Muhammad Masood Anwar along with officials of Livestock Department paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore`s Ravi Campus Pattoki called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad.

Secretary Livestock along with Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited various section of Prof Dr Muhammad Akram educational Complex, Central Laboratory Complex (CLC) and Training Center for Biologic Production (TCBP) and reviewed disease diagnostics, vaccine production and lab facilities for imparting practical knowledge to students. While visiting UVAS Ravi Campus A block, Secretary Livestock planted a sapling infront of Akram Complex for the promotion of greenery.

Meanwhile Institute of Continuing Education & Extension (ICE&E) of the UVAS organised the concluding ceremony of annual sports gala at Ravi Campus Pattoki. The objective of the event was to encourage students with distribute shields and certificates among those who showed outstanding performance in various annual sports competitions like football, tug of war, badminton, volley ball, race and kabaddi etc.

Secretary Livestock presided over the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates & shields among the winner of competitions while Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Director (ICE&E) Dr Hassan Mahmood Warraich, Principal Officer Ravi Campus Dr Arshad Javid, faculty members, Rural Development Research Group members and 300 students from the livestock assistant diploma (LAD) program and officials from Livestock Department were participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, M Masood Anwar appreciated the ongoing activities of the institute and encouraged LAD students to learn about competencies related to their field that how to serve for the betterment of farming community.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad highlighted the significant role of livestock assistants and mentioned that there is need to strengthen their capacity according to the needs of livestock industry of Pakistan.

Dr Hassan Mahmood mentioned that how they have improved their existing quality of teaching methodology for faculty development and started the extension leadership development programs. He shared that national and international collaboration is going on to start various codesigned project of extension and research. He stated that they are going to launch extension software and a post graduate degree program in extension which will be the instrumental at the time of need.