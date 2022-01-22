Secretary Livestock Naveed Haider Sherazi paid visit at UVAS Ravi Campus

Joint efforts of UVAS & Livestock Department is key way to control FMD disease to boost livestock sector: Secretary Livestock

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th January, 2022) The Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Naveed Haider Sherazi paid a visit of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore`s Ravi Campus Pattoki here on Friday.

After planting a sapling in front of Akram Complex, Secretary Livestock presided over the meeting held at Ravi Campus and sought suggestions and technical input from the participants for the production of foot and mouth (FMD) vaccine to curb this deadly disease of affected livestock sector while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique and many other senior faculty members were present.

Prof Dr Khushi Muhammad gave detail presentation in a meeting on Training Centre for Biologics Production (TCBP) project. He spoke about the objectives, functions of various laboratories work which established in TCBP including Media Preparation Lab, Cell Culture Lab, Virus Culture Lab, Antigen Processing Lab, Vaccine Formulation Lab, Vaccine Filling and Packaging Lab, Vaccine Storage Room and Water Treatment System of TCBP project regarding the vaccine production to eradicate foot and mouth deadly disease.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Livestock Naveed Haider Sherazi appreciated UVAS state-of-the-art disease diagnostic labs facilities, quality of education & research, dairy management training and providing clinical services for the benefit of poor farming community.

He said joint effort of UVAS and Livestock Department is the key way to control FMD deadly disease for the development of livestock farming community and sector in the country.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that TCBP-FMD will imparting technical training in biologics production to the internee candidates come from public and private sector vaccine production unit as well as final year students of UVAS. He said UVAS providing veterinary and advisory services to livestock farming community to their profitability.

Secretary Livestock visited along with UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad in various section of Central Laboratory Complex (CLC) which is comprise on different laboratories Animal Nutrition Lab, Diagnostic lab, Genetics and Genomics lab, Feed chemistry lab, Meat Technology lab, Feed Hygiene and Safety lab and In-vitro Embryo production lab.

All the heads of the (CLC) laboratories briefed Secretary Livestock regarding the functioning, researches, semen, food & feed analysis and services for poultry, dairy and feed industries and also for livestock farmers as well.

Earlier, they also visited various departments of Ravi Campus including Milk Plant, Clinics (clinical Centrum), different sections of Training Centre for Biologics Production TCBP, Dairy Training and Research Center and Prof Dr Akram Educational Complex especially its Library, Seminar Room, Students Cafeteria and Admin Office etc.