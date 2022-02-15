UrduPoint.com

Secretary Urges For Upradations Educational Infrastructure In Training Centers

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 03:28 PM

Secretary urges for upradations educational infrastructure in training centers

Steps are being taken for far-reaching results in this connection and the Department of Education was at the forefront for achieving the goals, the secretary informed.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Secretary school Education, South Punjab, Dr. Ehtesham Anwar has said the educational infrastructure of the region should be upgraded besides of conversion of schools into training centers in accordance with moral and social requirements.

Steps are being taken for far-reaching results in this connection and the Department of Education was at the forefront for achieving the goals, the secretary informed.

Addressing a delegation of 30th Senior Management Course here on Tuesday, Dr. Ehtesham Anwar said that the Department of Education, South Punjab had designed the Student Information System to keep complete data and records safe through state-of-the-art computerized system, while maintaining transparency and merit.

It will also help in future educational planning, he said and added that not only training was being imparted to the teachers to meet the challenges as per the present requirements but also the educational institutions were being equipped with modern information technology and other basic facilities.

The Secretary Education informed the officers about the South Punjab that the region comprised 03 divisions and 11 districts have a population of 37 million while its area spread on 99,579 square kilometre.

The total number of Primary, elementary, secondary and higher secondary schools is 17159 while eight universities and 211 colleges are working for the promotion of higher education.

He told the delegation of Senior Management Course that South Punjab is an area with unique geography due to shrines of saints, archeology, Fort Monroe and Cholistan. Later, the officers asked questions from the secretary.

>