Section 144 Imposed At Exams Premises In Nawabshah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 11:29 PM

Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah

On the orders of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Davison Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Section 14 CrPc has been imposed in the division during the annual examination for ninth and tenth classes being conducted by the Secondary and Higher Secondary Board of Education SBA commencing from May 9, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :On the orders of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Davison Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Section 14 CrPc has been imposed in the division during the annual examination for ninth and tenth classes being conducted by the Secondary and Higher Secondary board of education SBA commencing from May 9, 2023.

The ban would remain effective in the division till the conclusion of the last paper. The announcement said that imposition of section 144 during examinations was recommended in the limits of examination centres by Chairman Education Board, during which apart from candidates appearing at examination and staff on duty, the entry of no other person would remain banned.

During the examination period all the nearby photocopy machines would abide by the ban while contravenes would face legal action. In another announcement, Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch has imposed Section 144 CrPc in limits of examination centers setup for the annual examinations of Allama Iqbal Open University commencing from 30 May, 2023 throughout Division Shaheed Benazirabad.

