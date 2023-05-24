UrduPoint.com

Section 144 Imposed In Limits Of Examination Centers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Section 144 imposed in limits of examination centers

Section 144 CrPC has been imposed throughout the Division Shaheed Benazirabad in the limits of examination centres, this was announced by Commissioner Muhammad Abbas here on Wednesday

Section 144 CrPC has been imposed from May 22, till the end of the last paper.

According to the announcement, the Chairman of the board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education had recommended the imposition of Sec 144 during the ongoing annual examinations of 11th and 12th classes in order to prevent the use of unfair means.

The announcement further said that entry is banned in the examination centres except for candidates appearing at the exam and staff on exam duty.

It also added that the functioning of all Photostat machines is prohibited near examination centres while violators would be dealt with legal action.

