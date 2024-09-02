Open Menu

Section 144 Imposed To Ensure Safe Conduct Of AIOU Exams In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU exams in Abbottabad

In a bid to ensure the secure and smooth conduct of examinations at the examination centers of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Abbottabad, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal on Tuesday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) In a bid to ensure the secure and smooth conduct of examinations at the examination centers of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Abbottabad, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal on Tuesday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The order, which will remain in effect until October 7, 2024, is aimed at preventing any gatherings near these examination centers.

The two examination centers were including Murree Road, Abbottabad and Government Model High school Havelian. The imposition of Section 144 is a precautionary measure to maintain order and security during the examination periods.

According to the notification, legal actions will be taken against anyone found contravening the Section 144 order. Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal stressed the significance of adhering to these measures to guarantee the integrity and security of the examination process.

These measures have been put in place to create a conducive and disturbance-free environment for students appearing for their exams. It underscores the commitment of the local authorities to ensuring a fair and secure examination process for all students involved.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Murree Road Havelian Allama Iqbal Open University October Criminals All Government

Recent Stories

Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests ..

Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests as move to protect citizens' s ..

48 seconds ago
 Seeded players continue dominance at Khawar Hayat ..

Seeded players continue dominance at Khawar Hayat Tennis Tournament

49 seconds ago
 PM to support flood-impacted communities as per fe ..

PM to support flood-impacted communities as per federal govt's capacity: Azam Na ..

51 seconds ago
 Minister for Industries rejects plans to shut down ..

Minister for Industries rejects plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation

34 minutes ago
 Govt taking measures to improve growth rate, poor ..

Govt taking measures to improve growth rate, poor people’s life style: Coordin ..

7 minutes ago
 ECP sets up Election Monitoring, Control Centre fo ..

ECP sets up Election Monitoring, Control Centre for bye-polls NA 171

7 minutes ago
Annual Butterfly month observation starts in Pakis ..

Annual Butterfly month observation starts in Pakistan, new specie discovered

7 minutes ago
 Senate elects six new members to PAC representing ..

Senate elects six new members to PAC representing all federating units, ICT

7 minutes ago
 Secretary directs staff of Human Settlement Author ..

Secretary directs staff of Human Settlement Authority to ensure regular attendan ..

31 minutes ago
 Govt working on reforms & restructuring of institu ..

Govt working on reforms & restructuring of institutions to achieve speedy progre ..

31 minutes ago
 Thousands more children inoculated on day 2 of pol ..

Thousands more children inoculated on day 2 of polio campaign in war-hit Gaza

31 minutes ago
 Crackdown on illegal petrol pumps begins in Hassan ..

Crackdown on illegal petrol pumps begins in Hassanabdal

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Education