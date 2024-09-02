Section 144 Imposed To Ensure Safe Conduct Of AIOU Exams In Abbottabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2024 | 11:20 PM
In a bid to ensure the secure and smooth conduct of examinations at the examination centers of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Abbottabad, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal on Tuesday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)
The order, which will remain in effect until October 7, 2024, is aimed at preventing any gatherings near these examination centers.
The two examination centers were including Murree Road, Abbottabad and Government Model High school Havelian. The imposition of Section 144 is a precautionary measure to maintain order and security during the examination periods.
According to the notification, legal actions will be taken against anyone found contravening the Section 144 order. Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal stressed the significance of adhering to these measures to guarantee the integrity and security of the examination process.
These measures have been put in place to create a conducive and disturbance-free environment for students appearing for their exams. It underscores the commitment of the local authorities to ensuring a fair and secure examination process for all students involved.
