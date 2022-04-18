UrduPoint.com

Security Audit Of Educational Institutions Ordered

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Following the directions of Inspector General Police, Punjab, the District Police Officer Bahawalpur has directed all SDPOs and SHOs to conduct security audit of educational institutions

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Following the directions of Inspector General Police, Punjab, the District Police Officer Bahawalpur has directed all SDPOs and SHOs to conduct security audit of educational institutions.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, IGP Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan had directed the police department to review security arrangements for educational institutions.

"On directions of IGP Punjab, DPO Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar had directed all SDPOs and SHOs to conduct security audit of educational institutions lying within their jurisdiction.

"All SHOs will inspect working of weapons and metal detectors of security guards deployed at educational institutions," The spokesmen said, adding that educational institutions had also been urged to get CCTV cameras installed at their premises.

