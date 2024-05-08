Security Tightened To Suppress 'booti Mafia' Outside Examination Centers
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 06:45 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The security has been tightened around examination centers to suppress 'booti mafia' in Murree.
The step has been taken by the local administration regarding annual exams of intermediate grades which are in process under Rawalpindi board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE RWP) in the district.
Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi in same regard paid a surprise visit to an examination center established at a Government Boys High school on Wednesday and reviewed the attendance of examination staff, students' seating plan, lighting arrangements and security measures.
He said that the examinations were being conducted with transparency and merit. Strict security arrangements have been made outside the examination centers to curb the culprits attempting to supply cheating material to students during their exams.
He said that there would be no compromise on the transparency of the examinations. No one will be allowed to play with the children's future, he added.
