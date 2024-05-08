Open Menu

Security Tightened To Suppress 'booti Mafia' Outside Examination Centers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 06:45 PM

Security tightened to suppress 'booti mafia' outside examination centers

The security has been tightened around examination centers to suppress 'booti mafia' in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The security has been tightened around examination centers to suppress 'booti mafia' in Murree.

The step has been taken by the local administration regarding annual exams of intermediate grades which are in process under Rawalpindi board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE RWP) in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi in same regard paid a surprise visit to an examination center established at a Government Boys High school on Wednesday and reviewed the attendance of examination staff, students' seating plan, lighting arrangements and security measures.

He said that the examinations were being conducted with transparency and merit. Strict security arrangements have been made outside the examination centers to curb the culprits attempting to supply cheating material to students during their exams.

He said that there would be no compromise on the transparency of the examinations. No one will be allowed to play with the children's future, he added.

Related Topics

Murree Visit Rawalpindi Same BISE Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Google provides up to 45,000 scholarships

Google provides up to 45,000 scholarships

1 minute ago
 300,000 MT wheat to be procured from leftover area ..

300,000 MT wheat to be procured from leftover areas: CM

1 minute ago
 US Consul General visits FF Steel

US Consul General visits FF Steel

5 minutes ago
 Exhibition showcases artistry of Jimmy Engineer at ..

Exhibition showcases artistry of Jimmy Engineer at NCA

5 minutes ago
 Anti- measles drive to start from May 20

Anti- measles drive to start from May 20

5 minutes ago
 President Zardari concludes 3-day Quetta visit, re ..

President Zardari concludes 3-day Quetta visit, returns to Islamabad

5 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Commerce holds crucial meetin ..

28 minutes ago
 China's Xi welcomed with 'respect and love' in Ser ..

China's Xi welcomed with 'respect and love' in Serbia

2 minutes ago
 AJK Uni launches landmark Economic Conference to S ..

AJK Uni launches landmark Economic Conference to Shape Region's Future

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Sun Weidong hold wide-ranging discuss ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Sun Weidong hold wide-ranging discussions to further solidify Pak-C ..

2 minutes ago
 National Agriculture Education Accreditation Counc ..

National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council delegation visits UVAS

2 minutes ago
 PM declares Education Emergency to enroll 26m out- ..

PM declares Education Emergency to enroll 26m out-of-school children, aspires hi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education