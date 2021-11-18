Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference held at UVAS

UrduPoint.com

The Qiraat and Naat Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference in City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021) The Qiraat and Naat Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference in City Campus Lahore.

Various activities organised including Qiraat, Naat, Debate and Kalam-e-Iqbal in connection with Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference.
Chief Executive Youth Club Raja Zia-ul-Haq was the guest speaker of the conference.

He highlighted the salient features of his teachings and emphasized on the need to motivate the younger generation to adopt and practice the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The aim of the conference was to enlighten the different aspects of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) life.
At the end Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony of conference and distributed certificates among the winners of calligraphy contest.

He also acknowledge the role of organizer to arranged this conference. Principle Student Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Yasin Tipu, Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan, Muhammad Rehan Yousaf and a large number of students from different department of UVAS were present on the occasion.

