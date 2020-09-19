Selection board meeting held at IUB for posts of Professor, Assistant Professors

Selection board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) interviewed candidates for posts of professors and assistant professors in various departments

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Selection board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) interviewed candidates for posts of professors and assistant professors in various departments.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, two day meeting of the selection board was held at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

Engr. Prof. Dr.

Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor chaired the meeting while members included Syed Ibne Abbas, Member Punjab Public Service Commission, Dr. Shehzad Qaiser retired Federal Secretary, Prof. Dr. Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Prof. Dr. Muazzam Jameel, Registrar, Deans and subject experts.

Departments included Pharmaceutics, Pharmacy Practice, Physiology, Veterinary, Physical education, urdu, Geography, Gender Studies, Zoology, Computer Science, Social Work and Management Science IT.