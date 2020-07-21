Semester examinations of SU to start from August

The Controller of Examinations (Semester) University of Sindh Tuesday informed that first semester examinations of the varsity departments will be started from August 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Semester) University of Sindh Tuesday informed that first semester examinations of the varsity departments will be started from August 2020.

According to announcement, the last date for filing the online examination fee for first semester examinations has been fixed as July 29, 2020. The students have been advised to file online examination forms within due date.