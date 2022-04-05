UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held At Islamia University Of Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 04:43 PM

Seminar held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

A seminar was organized by the Punjab Higher Education Commission at Abbasia Campus of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for guidance on employment and foreign scholarships for the students

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :A seminar was organized by the Punjab Higher Education Commission at Abbasia Campus of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for guidance on employment and foreign scholarships for the students.

Director Mentoring Center Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Mumtaz Ali gave a special lecture on the occasion. Dean Faculty of Sciences Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum and Dr. Naseem Jatoi were also present on the occasion.

Chairman Department of Social Work Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha said that a delegation of the Punjab Higher Education Commission was invited to the university on the special instructions of Vice-Chancellor Engr.

Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob. On this occasion, Dr. Mumtaz Ali provided information about various scholarships and visas available on the web portal. By using the web portal of the Punjab Higher Education Commission, students can get opportunities for education and scholarships in other countries as well as part-time jobs.

He thanked the Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for providing university sources in organizing the special workshop.

