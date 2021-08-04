Seminar held at IUB in connection with Kashmir Siege Day

A special seminar on Kashmir Siege Day was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) here on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :A special seminar on Kashmir Siege Day was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) here on Wednesday.

Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr Aftab Hussain Gillani said the teachers and researchers from the Departments of History, Pakistan Studies, Political Science, International Relations and Department of Law continue to conduct research activities and seminars and conferences to highlight Kashmir cause.

In this regard, the social, economic and political aspects of the Kashmir issue were being highlighted in collaboration with various national organizations.

Former Chairman Department of History, Dr Shahid Hassan Rizvi said that at present India was laying bloody claws of tyranny on Kashmir.

All the rights of Kashmiris have been taken away and their own land has been restricted to them. In Kashmir, every tactic was being tried to turn the Muslim majority into a minority through regular planning of demographic change.

Intellectuals in our universities should effectively raise the issue of Kashmir in the United Nations, the International Court of Justice and international human rights bodies.

Head of Department of Political Science Prof. Dr Musawir Hussain Bukhari said the IUB was effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue. In this regard, under the direction of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, a Media Conclave was organized at the University to highlight the Kashmir issue on global social media. Last year, on International Human Rights Day, teachers and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur took part in a signature campaign to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers under the Million Signature Campaign on the Government of Pakistan's web portal.