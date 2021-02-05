Seminar held at Sadiq Public School in connection with Kashmir Day

Kashmir Solidarity Day was acknowledged by the students and staff of Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur here on Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Kashmir Solidarity Day was acknowledged by the students and staff of Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur here on Friday.

In a seminar coordinated by Dawood Ahmad Jajja and Umaima Malik, students and staff watched videos showing Kashmir's environmental beauty and listened to Kashmiri songs. Hussain Abbas and Zirwa Fatima from Junior School, Mehmood ul Hassan from Prep School, Fatima Arshad and Maryam Waheed from Girls School and Ghulam Ahmad Mustafa from Senior School expressed their views on the issue of Kashmir, the plight of the Kashmiri people and seeming indifference of the international community.

Naima Safdar Abbasi educated the audience with the historical background of the Kashmir Issue.

A documentary was also shown about the Kashmir Issue's historical background. Speakers called upon the United Nations to enforce the United Nations Security Council Resolution 47 which required the Indian government to conduct a "free and impartial plebiscite" to facilitate Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Sadiq Public School staff and students support their Kashmiri brothers and sisters just not on Kashmir Solidarity Day, but every day.