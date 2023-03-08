UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held To Mark School Admission Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Seminar held to mark school admission drive

A seminar and awareness walk was organized in Model High School Dhadar regarding the children's school enrollment campaign on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :A seminar and awareness walk was organized in Model High School Dhadar regarding the children's school enrollment campaign on Wednesday.

The event was jointly organized by the Government and the UNICEF. People from various walks of life attended the seminar.

While addressing the seminar and walk, Deputy Commissioner Agha Samiullah DEO Masood Halim Muhammad Azam Marri, and other speakers said that every citizen should enroll their children up to the age of five in school as education is the basic of every child.

They said it is the duty of parents to equip their children with precious knowledge and education.

The speakers further said that parents should enroll their children in schools and equip them with the best education so that those children can play an important role in the society.

They said that parents, political and religious parties, media, journalists and welfare organizations should play their role in fulfilling the national duty together with the education department.

