UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On Behavioral,psychiatric Disorders Held At Punjab University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 08:50 PM

Seminar on behavioral,psychiatric disorders held at Punjab University

Renowned Pakistani-American Psychiatrist Dr Rizwan Malik Thursday said that behavioral and psychiatric disorders were as important to address as other illnesses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Renowned Pakistani-American Psychiatrist Dr Rizwan Malik Thursday said that behavioral and psychiatric disorders were as important to address as other illnesses.

He expressed these remarks while speaking at a seminar titled "A brief overview of psychiatric disorders in children and adolescents" on Thursday at the Punjab University here.

There was a severe shortage of qualified child psychiatrists in Pakistan and there was need to create awareness among people in this regard, he added.

Punjab University Center for Clinical Psychology Assistant Professors Dr Aisha Sitwat and Humaira Naz, lecturer Rabia Dasti and a large number of students were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Punjab

Recent Stories

Arfa Software Technology Park turns pink for Breas ..

32 minutes ago

Tropical weather situation over Arabian Sea will n ..

41 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms ratings of Attock Cement Pakistan

5 minutes ago

Designated Romanian Prime Minister Unveils List of ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh University Vice Chancellor pays visit to Ins ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh University eulogizes services of Prof. Akhta ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.