Seminar on behavioral,psychiatric disorders held at Punjab University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Renowned Pakistani-American Psychiatrist Dr Rizwan Malik Thursday said that behavioral and psychiatric disorders were as important to address as other illnesses.

He expressed these remarks while speaking at a seminar titled "A brief overview of psychiatric disorders in children and adolescents" on Thursday at the Punjab University here.

There was a severe shortage of qualified child psychiatrists in Pakistan and there was need to create awareness among people in this regard, he added.

Punjab University Center for Clinical Psychology Assistant Professors Dr Aisha Sitwat and Humaira Naz, lecturer Rabia Dasti and a large number of students were also present.