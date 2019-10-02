Seminar on ‘Clean and Green Pakistan and Anti-Dengue Initiatives’ at UVAS

The Department of Environmental Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) organised a seminar on ‘Clean and Green Pakistan and Anti Dengue Initiatives’ here in City Campus on Wednesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019) The Department of Environmental Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) organised a seminar on ‘Clean and Green Pakistan and Anti Dengue Initiatives’ here in City Campus on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the concluding session of the seminar while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani the inaugural session.Head of Communication LWMC JameelKhawar, Dr Fariha Arooj,officials fromLWMC and faculty members and students were present. Addressing the audience on the occasion,Prof Pasha said that it is our moral duty to keep neat and clean our environment through our conduct.

Prof Rabbani said that Islam has given so much importance to cleanliness as it is consideredpart of the faith. He also mentioned the hadith “Cleanliness is the half faith (Emaan)”. Earlier Deputy Manager Communication LWMC Umair Khan gave a presentation, in which he spoke about the manual sweeping and waste collection, management, strategy, transportation, treatment and disposal and public awareness programme of LWMC.Mr Jameel sought help from volunteer students to work with LWMC for the awareness and cleanliness of Lahore.Later, LWMC installed recycle bins outside the Department of Environmental Sciences.