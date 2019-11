Seminar on English Language, Literature held at Women University

A seminar on the topic of Languages, Literature and the Politics of Contrive Identities was held at Government Sadiq College Women University here on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :A seminar on the topic of Languages, Literature and the politics of Contrive Identities was held at Government Sadiq College Women University here on Wednesday.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences NUML University Islamabad Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui was the Chief Guest of the seminar organized by the English Department.

Government Sadiq College Women University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saiqa Imtia Asif, Chairman Department of English the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof Dr Ayub Jajja, teachers and students of English language and literature attended the seminar.