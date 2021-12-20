Seminar on "Fall of Dhaka" held at GCUF

A seminar was held here at Government College University Faisalabad in connection with "Fall of East Pakistan" under the aegis of Department of History on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :A seminar was held here at Government College University Faisalabad in connection with "Fall of East Pakistan" under the aegis of Department of History on Monday.

While addressing,Chairman department of History Dr Rizwanullah Kokab said the nations that did not learn from history were doomed.There was a dire need for taking measures, to ensure rights to all Pakistanis without religious, geographical and racial discrimination.

He said that one of the major reasons behind the fall of Dhaka was denial of the democratic rights to the people of East Pakistan.

The chairman said that it was our responsibility as a Muslim to ensure others' rights, fulfill our responsibilities as an individual, a nation and a state.

Chairman History Department Punjab University Dr Mahboob Hussain, Chairman History Department Bahawal Din Zykria University Multan Dr Muhammad Shafique, Incharge Department of History Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, and others also spoke on the occasion.