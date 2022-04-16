Seminar on human dignity held at IUB

On the direction of Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Character Building Society organized a seminar on human dignity under the auspices of the Directorate of Student Affairs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :On the direction of Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Character Building Society organized a seminar on human dignity under the auspices of the Directorate of Student Affairs.

The seminar was part of a special series aimed at educating students on various aspects of ethics, good character and social well-being.

Prof. Dr. Javed Hassan Chandio, Dean of Faculty of Arts and Languages gave a special lecture on the occasion.

The event was attended by Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gilani, Dean Faculty of Law, faculty and students.